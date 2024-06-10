The Boys and The Flash stars team up for new Prime Video show

Prime Video is gearing up to produce its next big TV show, and this one has some real stars in its roster.

The Flash TV show’s Jessica Camacho has signed on for Countdown, a Prime Video show in development.

We already knew Jensen Ackles would star, after the show was announced last week.

Ackles barely needs an introduction for TV fans, but he starred in The Boys as Soldier Boy, and was of course co-lead in Supernatural.

But what is Countdown?

Ackles stars as police officer Mark Meachum, who is enlisted into a team of agents.

The show’s blurb describes this organisation as “a secret task force of undercover agentsfrom all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions."

The Countdown begins

Countdown is headed up behind-the-scenes by Derek Haas. He spent more than a decade as a film screenwriter, on movies like 3:10 to Yuma, Wanted and 2 Fast 2 Furious. However, more recently he’s been busy with a slew of procedural shows: Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and FBI: International.

“I love making shows that keep you on the edge of your seat with nonstop action, drama, surprises, and suspense, and I can’t wait to work with Jensen and for everyone to see Countdown,” says Haas.

Our big question: is Countdown going to end up as one of these procedurals, which often run for endless seasons? Or are we looking at something a little more specific and interesting?

The first season of Countdown will feature 13 episodes, and there’s no release date as yet. We likely have a while to wait given we’re only at the stage of casting announcements.

There are rumours we’ll get to see Jensen Ackles in The Boys season 4, though, alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Ackles character’s father in Supernatural. It's out on June 13.