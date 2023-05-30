Your eyes aren't deceiving you, that glowing yellow orb in the sky is the sun! It's finally come out, ending a winter of discontent and while the discontent is very much still around us at least we can watch the chaos through some sunglasses.

To celebrate it finally being sunny for an extended period of time, we have decided to look at some of the best Summer movies ever made. The ones that remind you of what a glorious world we live in, even if there are killer sharks out there ready to chomp our bits off...