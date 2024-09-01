The best Disney Plus movies for adults

Disney Plus is the modern home of all things wholesome and true blue American. Or at least, that’s how it’s presented but as this best Disney Plus movies for adults list shows that's not always the case...

From Mickey Mouse to The Little Mermaid, and from Star Wars to The Avengers, the century-old media company has put together a formidable streaming library of family friendly, kid-focused visual entertainment.

That’s not to say that Disney Plus isn’t home to plenty of, for the want of a better phrase, ‘adult entertainment’. There are plenty of films on Disney Plus and its US affiliates that you definitely shouldn’t be putting before young eyes, for a whole range of reasons.

The following movies can all be accessed on Disney Plus in the UK, mainly in its Star section, and through a Disney Plus bundle that incorporates Hulu and Max in the US.

Their only shared attribute is that each of them would probably make old Walt spin in his grave - and many actually come from the Fox buyout that happened a number of years ago.

Which one of these not-for-kids Disney Plus movies is your favourite? Make sure you vote below.