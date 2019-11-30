The best Black Friday deals for secret hoarders: all the best bulk buys in one place

We’re all guilty of spending too much, especially when Black Friday involved, so we thought if you’re spending anyway, you might as well get a lot for your buck.





The deals below will help you stock up (some excessively so) on everything from Gingerbread Latte coffee pods to stuff as bog standard as toilet paper.





Now, they might not be shiny tech deals or that games console bundle you’ve been eyeing up, but if you’re a secret hoarder, we don’t think you’ll be able to resist. After all, who doesn’t want a giant 4.5kg Toblerone.





37% off Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Case (2.432kg) £37% off The usual 650g tub not enough for you? Then you’ll want to get your hands on this 2.5kg box. It has all your classic celebrations inside, making it ideal for any Christmas parties coming up. Buy now at Amazon

20% off Presto! 2-Ply Embossed Toilet Paper (45 rolls) £12.79 Not all Black Friday deals can be glamorous, but you’ll definitely use this one. You can now get 45 rolls of toilet paper for less than £13. You’ll just have to clear out all the bathroom cupboards to fit it in. Buy now at Amazon

27% off Tassimo Costa Gingerbread Latte (40 drinks) £16.99 Do you wish you could drink gingerbread lattes all year round? Stock up with this 5-pack of Costa Tassimo Pods so you can have frothy coffee whenever the mood takes you. Plus, the coffee beans are Rainforest Alliance Certified. Buy now at Amazon

63% off Zeiss Lens Wipes (Pack of 200) £7.49 If your glasses or camera lens is always smudgy, it might be time to consider using lens wipes. Zeiss Lens Wipes are currently discounted 20%, so you can get 200 wipes for just £7.49. Each wipe is individually wrapped so ideal if you’re always on the go. Buy now at Amazon

57% off Vanish Gold Fabric Stain Remover (2.4kg) £8.99 You never know when you’re going to need stain remover, so why not invest in this huge 2.4kg tub. You can use Vanish Gold as a pre-treatment or just throw it in with your wash. Buy now at Amazon

35% off Velvet Hair Scrunchies (45 pack) £6.49 How many hair scrunchies is too many? 45 is probably a good start. This pack of 45 velvet hair scrunchies has the full rainbow spectrum from plue blues, to forest green, all the way through a simple black. Essentially, whatever outfit you wear, you’ll have a scrunchie to match - all for less than £7. Buy now at Amazon

37% off Gourmet Perle Ocean Delicacies Cat Food £25.16 Not exactly a glamorous buy but definitely need if you have a feline friend. This box of 95 packets of 85g is sure to keep even the hungriest of cats happy for some time. Recipes include salmon, tuna and plaice, all combined with whole shrimps. Buy now at Amazon

49% off AA Batteries (Pack of 40) £7.19 These AA batteries have a shelf life of up to seven years, so you won’t have to worry about powering through this pack of 40. Plus, always a good idea to stock up before Christmas, you never know what toy will need them. Buy now at Amazon

39% off Toblerone Milk Chocolate Jumbo Bar (4.5kg) £44.99 This enormous Toblerone is over 75cm long and weighs 4.5kg - that’s a lot of chocolate. Ideal for an early Christmas gift for friends, family or yourself. Buy now at Amazon