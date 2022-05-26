The Andor trailer proves the future of Star Wars is in very safe hands

Andor, the prequel TV show to Star War: Rogue One, is one of the most exciting parts of Star Wars lore for a long time - and we finally have a trailer.

Starring Diego Luna who reprises his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor, he is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner of Andor and it shows. He was the director that was brought in to give Rogue One a spruce (and the person who added a whole lot of Darth Vader to proceedings) and he has given the show a similar aesthetic to the Star Wars spin-off.

According to Disney, the synopsis for Andor is as follows: "The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

"The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Andor was revealed as part of this year's Star Wars Celebrations that are taking place in the Anaheim Convention Center in California to celebrate 45 years of Star Wars. The celebrations are expected to reveal a few more Star Wars goodies.

For now, though, sit back and let Andor wash over you. Andor will be streaming on Disney Plus on 31 August.

This week is a very good week for Star Wars fans. Not only did we get an Andor trailer, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be debuting on Disney Plus this Friday.