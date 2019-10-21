This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Home > Films

Terminator: Dark Fate early reviews are in – and they're looking good

He'll be back... and widely critically praised

Terminator: Dark Fate early reviews are in – and they're looking good

Terminator: Dark Fate isn't out until later this week, but some lucky fans got the chance to see the film a full two weeks before release thanks to surprise screenings across the US.

And responses all point to it becoming an instant classic. Starring Arnie himself, as well as Linda Hamilton, the film was directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller – and even James Cameron is back in the producer's seat. The film starts where Judgement Day ends – which means you can forget the three not-always-that-good sequels that came after that point.

And the critics were loving it.









Not too long for us mere mortals to wait – it's out on the 25th October. Until then, here's our pick of the best films of the 1980s to remind you what a punch the first film packed.


Latest

Related Reviews and Shortlists