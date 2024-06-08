Terminator casting revealed for new Netflix show

Timothy Olyphant will play the voice of the terminator in upcoming animated Netflix show Terminator Zero

This casting news was revealed as part of the Next on Netflix: Animation event, which was held in Los Angeles.

We’re yet to hear how Olyphant will play the terminator, what he'll sound like, but we do know a little about Terminator Zero as a show. It’s an eight-part series that focuses on a resistance soldier sent back to 1997 to protect a scientist, Malcolm Lee, working on a system to rival SkyNet before it goes rogue and scorches the Earth.

In classic Terminator fashion, a terminator assassin is also hunting down Lee.

The show is out on August 29, and is written by Mattson Tomlin. He wrote 2020 Netflix film Project Power, and is currently working on Batman Part II.

A few initial teaser images of Terminator Zero were released a few weeks ago, giving a sense of the style here. It seems to rely a bunch of lighting and transparency effects rather than pure hand-drawn animation. Have a look.

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: Netflix

This was just one of a bunch of stories to come out of the Next on Netflix event. We also heard a Ghostbusters show is on the way, courtesy of Sony Pictures animation. And a spin-off series of Hotel Transylvania films, Motel Transylvania, is coming too.

Two Spongebob Squarepants spin-off movies are in the works. We already knew about Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, due in August. There’s another for 2025, dubbed Planton: The Movie. It centres on Plankton and his desire for Mr Krab’s secret formula. They really are spreading the crab paste thin on Spongebob Squarepants, but we at ShortList sure are big fans of the spongey one.

There was an also a first look at upcoming Wallace and Gromit movie Vengeance Most Fowl, which we’ve already taken a deeper look in a teaser preview.

Still hoping for another Terminator film? While James Cameron has reportedly written a script for the movie, there's been no green-lighting of the production as yet.