Classic horror video game remaster announced — set to bring back chills 25 years later

System Shock 2 is back and being remastered by Nightdive Studios, which also remastered the original a couple of years ago.

System Shock 2 was first released in 1999 and received overwhelmingly positive reviews, instantly securing itself as one of the most influential survival horror games of all time — its influence is still present in games today, so a remaster is most welcome.

The original System Shock remaster was a critical success, with our pals at GamesRadar+ describing it as a “meticulously accurate recreation of the original game” with “Lovely chunky retro sci-fi looks.” If you enjoyed that, then this will no doubt be for you.

Given AI's prevalence in recent years — an AI features heavily in the plot for System Shock 2 — it’s starting to feel like the perfect time to return to the series which designed by BioShock developer Ken Levine.

The first trailer has dropped for the remaster, showing off the familiar style that scared so many all those years ago.

System Shock 2 continues in the original’s footsteps, opting for a first-person camera. However, this time around there’s more RPG elements to allow customisation on how you choose to play that will need to be balanced with the mystery and puzzles experienced aboard the Von Braun – the ship where the game takes place.

Not only did we get a trailer, but we also have a release date: The legendary horror game will return on 26th June on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It’s probably safe to assume it will also arrive on the Switch 2, but we’ll have to wait and see – either way, it’s going to be a spooky summer treat.

Main image via Nightdive Studios