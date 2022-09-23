Surprise! Two classic Netflix series are leaving the service soon

We usually celebrate the shows and movies that are heading to Netflix but two things that are disappearing from the service in October caught our eye - and we recommend you get watching both of them now.
The first is one of the original Netflix Originals. Netflix now has nearly 150 Netflix Originals on its service but one of the first - not the actual first, that was Lilyhammer - was Hemlock Grove.
The show was released in 2013, so has been around for nearly a decade. It won't celebrate its 10th birthday on the service, though, as it is leaving Netflix 22 October.
Hemlock Grove ran for three seasons and is a horror-drama produced by Hostel's Eli Roth. It's a show that Bill Skarsgård cut his horror teeth on - after starring in Hemlock Grove he went on to Stephen King's Castle Rock and playing Pennywise in the IT movie(s).
It's very rare that Netflix takes off its own original programming and there's no word as of yet whether the show will find a new lease of life on another streaming platform.
No longer up Schitt's Creek
Another show that's leaving is the fantastic Schitt's Creek. The Canadian comedy didn't originally start life out on Netflix but like many shows before it - including Cobra Kai - it found fame when it landed on the service.
The show, about a formerly rich family who head to a small town to run a motel, is multi Emmy award-winning and multi meme spawning. It's an absolute must-watch but you don't have long to binge-watch the thing, as it will be leaving October 2.
By our calculations, that means you will have to watch around 9 episodes a day to finish the thing! "Ew, David" indeed.
If you don't finish Schitt's Creek in time, then don't fear - it is heading to Hulu, thanks to a deal that was penned back in April.
While it's rare for a show just to leave Netflix (and not get cancelled) there has been a spate of this of late. The most high profile were the Marvel shows which shifted from Netflix to Disney Plus. The Killing also headed to Hulu in 2018, despite Netflix reviving the thing.
Here's the entire list of what's leaving Netflix in October (in the US at least):
Leaving October 2
- Schitt’s Creek seasons 1-6
Leaving October 7
- Sofia the First seasons 1-4
Leaving October 8
- After
Leaving October 13
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Everything Must Go
- Little Italy
- Scary Movie 4
- The Girl Next Door
Leaving October 14
- Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
- Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Leaving October 15
- Sinister 2
Leaving October 21
- Yes, God, Yes
Leaving October 22
- Hemlock Grove seasons 1-3
Leaving October 26
- Begin Again
Leaving October 27
- Metallica Through The Never
Leaving October 31
- 8 Mile
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Monster-in-Law
- Naruto seasons 1-9
- The Notebook
- Rock of Ages
