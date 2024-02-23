Superman Legacy cast revealed in super selfie

James Gunn has given us a first glimpse at the cast of upcoming superhero epic Superman Legacy, all together.

The film’s director, Gunn, posted a pic of the assembled cast following a table read of the script. It gives us a solid idea of what they’ll all look like in the film. Minus costumes and CGI of course.

Your eyes can’t help but be drawn to one particular shaved head, that of Nicholas Hoult, who is to play a relatively young Lex Luthor. He looks just about perfect for the role.

“All together for the first time! What a wonderful day,” said Gunn of the table read.

Hoult can be seen arm-in arm with David Corenswet, who was announced as the next Superman in June 2023.

Superman: Legacy will be Corenswet’s first work on a big superhero movie. But the same can’t be said for Hoult, who played Beast in the X-Men movies from 2014 to 2019.

Big movie fans may remember him as the odd kid with the odder-looking eyesbrows from 2002’s About a Boy. Hoult has since grown into those eyebrows.

Superman Legacy is due in cinemas in July 2025 but, contrary to what you might expect, was apparently not shifted into that late release window because of last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes.

Gunn claimed he had finished the script beore the strikes began. When asked whether the script was finished on social network Threads, Gunn replied, “99.9%. I’m always changing small things but it’s been essentially done since well before the strike."

Superman Legacy will be DC’s big chance to steal the superhero limelight away from Marvel — and Marvel has not had much luck recently, even with minimal competition. Madame Web took just $17.6 million at the box office in its opening weekend, the lowest for an MCU movie to date by a wide margin.

But is the public bored of superhero flicks in general, or is it just Marvel that has run out of steam?