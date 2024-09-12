Spin-off to Prime Video's big-budget spy show gets an incredible trailer

A new trailer for the spin-off of Prime Video's big budget Citadel has been revealed, with the action switching to Italy.

With a budget of $300 million, Citadel is one of the most expensive shows ever made, second only to Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in cost... another show that was made by Amazon Studios.

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers and is about a secretive spy agency - and those who work in it - that has been infiltrated by a shady new network called Manticore.

The Russo Brothers insisted from day one that Citadel was always meant to be a franchise, with the idea that it would spin-off into other shows in different countries.

While some lukewarm reviews could have put a dampener on this (it has a 54% RT score), it seems that the show has done enough to convince Amazon that it's grand spin-off plan is worth doing and we now have details of the first spin-off.

Citadel: Diana is the Italian instalment of the franchise that is set to stream on Prime Video from 10 October.

Starring Matilda De Angelis (who was brilliant in political drama The Undoing), the show is six episodes long and is about Diana (De Angelis) an undercover Citadel agent in Milan who has become a mole in Manticore.

The show is set in the near future (2030) and judging from the trailer, it is packed with the same high-octane drama that fans of Citadel are used to.

Citadel arrived on Prime Video is 2023 and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as two spies who are tasked to stop the shadowy syndicate that is Manticore.

A season 2 of the show is in the works, as is an Indian spin-off of the show, called Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is set for release in November - just a month after Diana.