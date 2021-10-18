Spider-Man: No Way Home - Tom Holland talks Doc Ock

Tom Holland has been chatting about Spider-Man: No Way Home, revealing the differences between the Doc Ock of the past and how he has been updated for today.

Speaking to EW, he talks about working with Alfred Molina for the new movie and what he was like on set.

“[Molina was] one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with,” notes Holland, explaining that because of the tech today he never actually saw Doc Ock with his famous tentacles.



"It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced. When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Rumour has it, Doc Ock will make up one part of the Sinister Six for the movie - in the trailer he was the only one that was shown, but we also got hints of the Green Goblin and Electro.

Jon Watts is directing this one, but the director of the original Spider-Man movies, Sam Raimi, is also in Marvel's pocket, directing the new Doctor Strange movie.

Holland also chats about working with Watts in the piece, noting that they were much more at ease with the third film: "The first film, [director] Jon Watts and I were sort of flying by the seat of our pants. This one, I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two."

He also mentions that the film feels like an ending and that if we do see him as Spider-Man again, then it will be different to what we've seen before.

"We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say," Holland explains. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.

"We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."



It's thought that as well as seeing the Sinister Six, we will also see multiple Spider-Men in the movie, with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both rumoured to appear.

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date is 17 December 2021.