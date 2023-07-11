Sony's incredible noise-cancelling headphones are at their lowest-ever price

Forget Beats and sorry AirPods but Sony has run away with the best Amazon Prime headphone deal this year and it's still available.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 may have been superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5 range but that doesn't mean that they still aren't stunning headphones with best-in-class noise cancelling.

We reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones when they were first released and said this about them: "The Sony WH-1000XM4 are stunning headphones.

"Everything from their design to their sound shouts premium and if there is a better pair of noise cancelling headphones out there, then we haven’t heard them. The WH-1000XM4s set the bar for the noise cancelling and, right now, that bar is considerably high."

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the headphones have up to 44% off right now (this drops to 29% off in the US). This brings the premium price of £350/$350 RRP all the way down to £198/$248 which is an incredible deal for what are, still, amazing headphones.

Amazon Prime Day deals are only around until midnight 13 July, so you will have to be quick if you want these.

If you are in the UK, this is the deal for you

