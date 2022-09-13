Sonos Sub Mini: 5 things to know about Sonos' slimmed-down sub

Sonos has had a busy few years making sure that it has a range of audio products that suit all houses and its latest launch is testament to this.

The Sonos Sub Mini is a compact version of its popular, powerful subwoofer. It's been completely redesigned to offer sound from a more compact unit and at a price that's within reach of those home cinema enthusiasts that want to add an extra bit of 'oomph' to their audio setup, without breaking the bank.

Here are 5 things to know about the new Sonos Sub Mini...

1. The design has changed... for the better

The new Sonos Sub Mini is a very different design to the current Sonos Sub on the market, which is a chunky ol' square, and we prefer the new look.

the Sub Mini features a rather fetching round design. The idea is that being cylindrical it will blend in more naturally into your home - and it won't take up a huge amount of space, either.

Size wise, it's 230mm by 305mm and within the chassis are two six-inch woofers and a low-frequency response as low as 25Hz. It uses Wi-Fi, too, so the only cable you need for the thing is the one to power it.



2. It's been made to work with its smaller soundbar line-up

If you have bought yourself a Sonos Ray or Sonos Beam recently, then the Sonos Sub Mini is for you. This is what the audio company is recommending, given the footprint of the new Sub Mini.

We really like this approach - a big, booming sound shouldn't be restricted for those with MASSIVE screens and slotting this device in nicely with the smaller soundbar and sole speaker releases makes a great deal of sense.

3. Setup is simple, Sonos-style

Obviously, if you have another Sonos setup entirely, then the Sub Mini will slot straight into your eco-system. All it takes, according to Sonos, is a few taps on the app to get the Sonos Sub Mini up and running.

Those who love waving their iPhone around their house will be excited to know that you can also use Sonos' innovative TruePlay tuning system to make sure that, no matter where you place, the Sub the sounds coming out of it will be modified for the size of your room.

4. It may be small but be prepared for bass

The low end on the Sonos Sub Mini is impressive, given its size. And, according to Sonos, it will come buzz free and without any annoying rattling.

Sonos has added dual woofers into the design of the Sub Mini and has paired this with "advanced digital signal processing". In short, this offers a sound usually associated with a much bigger subwoofer and allows the rest of your Sonos setup - whether that be a Sonos One, SL, Ray or Beam - to tackle the midranges.

5. You can get your bass on a budget very soon

The Sonos Sub Mini is out 6 October but you can pre-order today, with a choice of black or white styling. Price-wise, it's £429/$429 which is around the same price as the Sonos Beam 2. If you have bought the budget-friendly £279/$279 Sonos Ray, though, this may feel like an expensive buy.

You are getting a lot for your money, though, and with the full-fat Sonos Sub still currently priced at £749/$749, this definitely feels like a significant reduction in price.

Head to Sonos's official site now for more information.