Sneak peak at Apple TV+ dark and twisted new thriller

The first trailer for brand new Apple TV+ thriller Lady in the Lake has landed with a splash.



The dark and twisted series stars Nathalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o, as the pair co-helm the brand new seven-part series.

Last month we caught sight of the first images from set - two years after a bizarre series of police reports emerged from the set linked to a supposed “extortion threat”.

Now, in slightly less baffling news, the first trailer for Lady in the Lake has dropped, opening with Portman having her mugshot taken as she stares into the lens.

Described as "a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams", the series is set in 1960s Baltimore, with an unsolved murder leading housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist attempting to uncover the twisted demise of Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o).

An adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel, the new series is directed and co-written by Alma Har’el, with Dre Ryan is also listed as a co-writer and creator,

"I never attempted to be anything else," screams Portman's character frustratedly, the emotions of life as a repressed housewife finally overflowing.

"This is not a high school newspaper... People's lives are at stake," Portman's character is warned.

"Dreams push you down until you drown... you wanted to tell everyone's story but your own," the narrator whispers.

The project marks Portman's first-ever recurring TV role, with the star also listed as an executive-producer.

The trailer also features a series of vibrant stage performances and glitzy ensembles juxtaposed by police officers firing guns into a crowd, as a cover of Andy Williams' 'The Impossible Dream' plays loudly over the jarring montage.

It's a winding and utterly surrealist tale that's littered with hallucinations and debauchery - one Apple seems to have invested the big bucks in.

"Every time someone turns up dead in that lake, it does seem to lead to you," says a male voice as the trailer comes to a close.

A line that coincides with the soundtracks finale, this is one release that's well worth catching.

Poised to land on the streaming service on July 19 according to Apple, we can expect new episodes to drop weekly through to August 23.



