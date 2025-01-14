Slomo pop-up offers saunas, soundscapes and ice soaks in Kings Cross

It’s around this point in January that ‘new year, new you’ best intentions start to go out the window. The chill is in your bones, the “yes, I will jog every morning” ache is in your calves, and the lure of a Dry January-breaking pint gets harder to resist with every pub passed. It’s even harder in the city, when the grinding gears of the real world never seemed to stop for the winter break anyway.

Looking to offer a self-care oasis amid the hubbub is Slomo, the wellness and mindfulness company from superstar DJ and Bestival founder Rob da Bank. It’s bringing its ‘Mind Your Brain’ event to London’s Kings Cross — and an entire sauna pop up with it.

Mind Your Brain will combine saunas and plunge pools with a series of wellness classes, mindfulness sessions and themed chill-out musical accompaniments.

Taking place in Lewis Cubbit Square, Slomo is bringing two wood-fired saunas, three cold plunge pools and a six-seater ice tank to its camp-like pop-up space, complete with a roaring fire at its heart.

Cold sweat

An everyday practice in Scandinavian nations, the extreme temperature rushes of the sauna/ice-tank combo have proven health benefits, particularly when it comes to blood flow and inflammation problems.

It’s the second year that Slomo has taken up the space, which proved so popular last year its run has been extended for 2025. It’ll be open from January 17th until March 2nd.

Hour long sessions cost £9 off-peak, and rise to £12 for peak and programmed sessions, which include yoga classes and meditation. That’s a bit pricier than the £6 charge for the 2024 run, but there’s a good cause here too — Monday ‘Manday’ sessions, 10am and 2pm, cost just £9, with a quid going to mental health and suicide prevention hotline CALM.

Book tickets here.