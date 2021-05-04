Sky Q celebrates Star Wars Day with Out of This World sci-fi goodies

Sky Q has revealed a number of new voice commands that will open a whole host of Star Wars and sci-fi content on the service.

Given Sky currently houses its own movies and shows, as well as apps for Disney Plus, Prime Video and Netflix among others, it does a decent job of aggregating content from various services in one place, and it's made it easier than ever to get to Star Wars stuff this Star Wars Day (May the 4th).

It's created an Out of This World destination page which has all the sci-fi and fantasy content you will want in one place, as well as offering up a number of new voice commands that will get you some Star Wars surprises.

You can say any of the following quotes to get to Star Wars stuff - and if you have read our best Star Wars quotes, then these phrases should be very familiar to you:

“May the 4th be With You.”

“May the Force be With You.”

“Do or do not. There is no try.”

“No, I am your father!”

“There’s always a bigger fish.”

“That’s no moon!”

“These are not the droids you’re looking for.”

“So this is how liberty dies. With thunderous applause.”

“Easy, Chewie!”

“I’m one with the Force. The Force is with me.”

“A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…”

And if you fancy watching something sci-fi that isn't Star Wars, the following voice controls will help.

“Out of this World.”

“Bow ties are cool!”

“Beam me up Scotty!”

“Mankind was born on Earth ... it was never meant to die here.”

“E.T. phone home.”

“The enemy of my enemy... is my friend.”

If you are in need of more Star Wars fun, then head to our dedicated Star Wars hub.