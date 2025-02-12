Sky Glass 2 revealed: 5 biggest changes in Sky's next-gen smart TV streaming superstar

Back in 2021 Sky Glass launched as a way for folks to get hold of a decent TV that could do everything they need without a load of extra boxes and cabling trailing away from the telly. Decent picture, good sound, all the apps you need. Three and a half years later Sky is back with Glass generation 2, and a whole heap of worthwhile upgrades.

We’re talking better sound and improved picture quality on the top-tier screens, as well as an all-new range for those who want to spend a bit less, called Sky Glass Air. Yep, a bit like Apple’s MacBook Air range.

If you are a true picture quality snob who knows OLED tech like an old friend, or are a hardcore gamer who gets palpitations whenever they notice a frame rate issue, Sky Glass 2 probably isn’t for you. But if you are ready for an upgrade and want a quality no-nonsense option, these TVs should definitely be on your radar.

We don’t have the full tech specs just yet but we do know the standard Sky Glass 2 range starts at £699, or £14 a month, and comes in 43in, 55in and 65in sizes. You'll find out full pricing at the bottom of this article, while the Sky Glass Air series will be out later this year, with more details to follow in time on its specifics. Here are the five big changes in this generation.

1. A brighter, more contrasty picture

Sky Glass TVs use QLED tech, which stands for Quantum Dot light emitting diode. It’s a type of screen that has been around for years, but still yields top results when it comes to colour depth and brightness.

That basics don’t change in Sky Glass 2, but we are promised — and have seen at a press preview event — significantly better brightness and contrast. This is because the screens have more LED clusters in the backlight, which should help solve one of the issues some folks had with the first generation.

Both generations have what’s known as local dimming, where groups of LEDs in the backlight that lights up the screen can be switched off to make cinematic blacks look truly black. But in the first generation there weren’t that many of these zones, which causes a halo around brighter parts, particularly subtitles.

We’ve been promised a big improvement in this area. The viewing angle also appears wider, handy for many a living room.

2. 7-speaker Dolby Atmos sound array

Audio was a highlight in the gen 1 Sky Glass family of TVs. Those sets basically have a Dolby Atmos soundbar stuck to the bottom of the screen, and upfiring speakers on top bouncing audio off your ceiling for more immersive sound. Lovely stuff.

Sound quality should get even better with this new range, as we’re upgrading from a 6-speaker array to a 7-speaker one. We get dual subwoofers, which provide all the rumbly bits, and the speaker drivers at the end of the soundbar are angled to increase the perceived width of the sound.



How do we get to seven speakers? As well as the two subs, the left centre and right channels, there are also again upward-firing height drivers, which are used to deliver the added dimensionality expected from a Dolby Atmos mix, which Sky Glass supports.

3. It now adjusts to your room

These new Sky Glass TVs know what it’s like in your living room and, for once, it’s not in a particularly creepy way.

They have an ambient light sensor, which lets them work out how bright it is in the room and can adjust the picture to match. It can also make your TV cheaper to run in the long term, which is nice.

And when you combine this with the auto picture/gamma adjustment we had first time around, which optimises the image based on what’s on-screen, we should be looking at a satisfying overall experience.

4. Sky Glass Air: coming soon for budget buyers

Sky hasn’t fully lifted the lid on the new era of Sky Glass just yet, as there’s a whole new Sky Glass Air sub-family coming later this year.

The idea is these are TVs for folks who can’t, or won’t, stretch to the £699 starting price of Sky Glass. Sky's Air family will come in three sizes like the main line — 43in, 55in and 65in — and cuts out the most flashy of tech to lower the cost, including the soundbar.

This means just stereo sound, no seven-speaker system with Dolby Atmos. And no more local dimming for improved contrast, although they will still be 4K, HDR-ready screens with QLED tech. Stay tuned for more details on the pricing of the Sky Glass Air sets.

5. There’s an Extra-Vivid mode

Like your TV image bright and punchy? Sky has added an extra-vivid picture preset for those who think TVs look their best when set to the modes used in shops.

You can now choose between “Entertainment, Movies, Music, Auto, Vivid, Extra Vivid and Sport” modes according to Sky. We’ll probably steer clear of Vivid and Extra Vivid, but if you want to see what those Quantum Dots can really do, go wild.

Sky Glass series 2 is available now. Here’s how the cost pans out:

43in: £699, or £14/28 a month (24/12 months of payments, £20 up-front)



55in: £949, or £19/38 a month (24/12 months of payments, £20 up-front)



65in: £1199, or £24/48 a month (24/12 months of payments, £20 up-front)



All three sizes are available in Arctic Silver, Volcanic Grey and Atlantic Blue finishes.