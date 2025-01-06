Samsung's The Frame Pro TV will turn your living room into a gallery — without compromising on blockbuster screen tech

Samsung’s The Frame TVs have long been the antidote to having a black hole void hanging on your living room wall when your telly is switched off — each can enter a low power state and cycle through a host of beautiful artwork, turning your TV space into a gallery when not in use.

But they’ve always come with a compromise, lacking some of the top-tier screen specs that Samsung’s other premium displays have offered.

At this week’s giant CES 2025 tech conference, the company is looking to close the gap between its Frame range and flagship models with its new The Frame Pro TV. And, for those that care about their interior decor as much as their blockbuster movie nights, it might just be the perfect television.

Arty smarty screen

The set makes use of Samsung’s Neo QLED panel, an upgrade over the QLED previously used, for brighter colours, more striking contrast, and local dimming for deeper blacks. Mini LED tech, according to The Verge, sits around the lower edge of the display to provide that local dimming — though it’s not right across the screen as you might find in seriously high end models.

A matte finish to the display will help give a naturalistic sheen to static artworks, though can have a tendency to blunt the vibrancy of the screen — hopefully the Mini LED tech can combat that.

Gamers get an upgraded refresh rate, allowing PC players to hit 144Hz when hooking up their rigs to the screen (current-gen consoles can get to 120Hz). And a remote with a ‘Click to Search button will make use of AI tech, powered by the screen’s NQ4 Gen 3 AI processor, to scan what’s onscreen, giving you information on the people being shown, and even approximated recipes of food being displayed. Live Translate can bring up captions instantly for broadcasts in up to seven languages, too.

But perhaps the slickest improvement for The Frame Pro will be the introduction of the Wireless One Connect box. It houses the brains of the set, and is where all your devices, from set top boxes to games consoles, plug in. Earlier models had a single cable that connected this breakaway box to the screen itself — but as the name suggests, it’s now completely wireless, so you only have to hide the power cord to the screen for a completely clutter-free look. The box also supports Wi-Fi 7 for super-smooth high speed streaming.

A gallery in your living room

It’s not clear yet what screen sizes or resolutions will be available for The Frame Pro — but going by the processor and previous releases, we’d expect 4K rather than 8K, at sizes up to 85-inches.



As for its artwork library, the Samsung Art Store now contains more than 3,000 curated works to display when the screen’s not being used for video content, with items from the MoMa featured, as well as pieces from the Basquiat and Magritte estates.

No word yet on pricing or release, but expect The Frame Pro to cost a chunk of change more than last year’s predecessors, which currently start at £799 for a 43-inch model.