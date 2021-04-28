Samsung's new Galaxy Book range are laptops with smartphone smarts

Microsoft has revealed a whole slew of new Galaxy devices, announcing the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Better known for its smartphones, Samsung has decided to add some mobile smarts into its new laptops creating what it calls a “new generation of mobile PCs that have the power of a PC with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone.” Fancy.

This means that some of the range have been given AMOLED screens, with all of them having a super-thin design and speedy connectivity (with LTE support and they are Wi-Fi 6E Ready).

While the new Samsung Galaxy Book has decent specs, it is the more affordable option. This is because an AMOLED screen has been swapped for an LCD screen (15.6-inch FHD), while its innards are packed with Intel i5/i7 11th gen chips, up to 16GB memory, up to 512GB storage and the following dimensions: 356.6 x 229.1 x 15.4mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 are where it’s at, though, if you want a laptop with either a13.3-inch or 15.6-inch AMOLED screen (with HDR goodness), up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Intel chips are the same, but you get the extra audio bonus of AKG supplying the audio and Dolby Atmos support.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest laptop (and one of the lightest around) weighing in at just 1.04kg.

The Galaxy Book 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that also benefits from touch functionality and has an upgraded S Pen in the box. It has the best screen, too, with Samsung adding a Super AMOLED onto the device.

The new Galaxy Book and Book Pro range comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 arrives in Mystic Navy and Mystic Silver.

They are available from 14 May and cost from £699 (Galaxy Book), £1,099 (Galaxy Book Pro) and £1,199 (Galaxy Book Pro 360).