This new Windows handheld has massive Nintendo 3DS vibes

AYANEO has launched the AYANEO FLIP 1S DS, a new generation of flip dual-screen Windows handheld devices. This upgrade of the original AYANEO FLIP DS looks to be both a gaming and productivity workhorse.

Most importantly, the clamshell returns capturing the joy of popping your DS in your pocket and flipping it open when you’re ready to dive into a game.

While the vibe is retro, the specs are definitely now. The AYANEO FLIP 1S DS features a 7-inch 1080P OLED main screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, the screen's brightness reaches up to a superbright 800 nits.

Perfect then for both fast-paced action games and visually rich adventures.

Beyond its visual capabilities, the AYANEO FLIP 1S DS features hardware upgrades from its predecessor, enhanced AI computing power, and dual-screen interactive experiences. It also, slightly bizarrely, aims to serve also as a productivity tool for users on the go – a strange place to look at a spreadsheet, but why not?

(Image credit: AYANEO)

The AYANEO FLIP 1S DS looks like a tribute to classic gaming feelings while incorporating modern technology and functionality. And for that, it gets a massive Shortlist thumbs-up.

It is also landing at a time when handhelds have never been more — given the recent Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox handheld news.