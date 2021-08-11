Samsung reveals latest foldable phones: the Galaxy Flip3 and Fold3

Samsung has revealed its latest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip3.

Both phones continue Samsung's push into the foldable phone market but they cater for slightly different audiences. In short: if you are into productivity and movie watching and the like, then the Fold3 is fo you. If fashion is more your game, then the stylish Flip3 offers a compact phone with foldout smarts.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold3 offers a whopping 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and you'll be able to use an S Pen with the device (Samsung's fancy stylus).

The screen is 29% brighter compared to its predecessor and is 120Hz, both on the main screen and the front one.

It's IPX8 Water Resistant, so the good ol' British weather won't spoil the phone, while there's a new Under Display Camera technology, which means that the camera doesn't impede on the screen too much.

As for wear and tear, given Samsung learned the hard way about making these handset durable (the first gen had a few issues), it has put these through a lot of stress and strain to make sure the foldables will withstand what you throw at them.

According to Sammy, Both devices are also built with new Armour Aluminium - the strongest aluminium ever used on a smartphone - along with the Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches. A new protective screen means that the display is 80% more durable than its predecessor.

Oh, and the phones have also been tested to withstand 200,000 folds.

As with previous Folds, you can use the screen as one massive display or two split screens. In Flex mode, you can join a video call hands-free on the device’s top screen while do things like check meeting notes on the bottom. The updated Multi- Window mode means you can doom scroll on Twitter and check your calendar AT THE SAME TIME.

Those who are all about the Flip mode squad will be pleased to read that the Flip3 offers bold colour options - Cream, Lavender, Green and Phantom Black - a sleek design, and premium features.

You can take selfies hands-free thanks to the Flip3's Flex mode, or keep the device folded and capture selfies and video in this format.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are available to pre-order now, from a rather premium £1,599 for the Flip3 and the same price for the Fold3. There are a number of trade-in options to get this price down.

