Samsung reveals jaw-dropping Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 foldable phones

Samsung has taken the wrappers off of two new foldable phones, the fantastic-looking Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Forget iPhone, if you want to look for innovation in the phone world right now, then Samsung has it in spades and it's all thanks to its foldable phone line-up.

Now in its fourth iteration, Samsung has taken its foldable concept and managed to make it mainstream; premium yes but still available to all.

It's two folding options mean that you have two distinct phones that offer different form factors and which one you go for all depends on what type of foldable phone you would like.

Let's start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. This is a handset for those who want a small phone to carry in their pocket, but one that flips out into a bigger handset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is a mere 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm when folded. Unfurled and it's a decent 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm. Folded you have a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display to see key messages and the like at a glance, while unfolded the screen is 6.7-inch FHD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Weight is just 187g and there are two 12MP cameras on the back of the thing and a 10MP selfie cam on the front. When it's a clamshell you can still take selfies with the thing and switch to video seamlessly if needed, which makes it decent for vloggers.

The idea is that this is one of the most hands-free phones around, with the ability to do most things when the phone is folded, including make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car - all from the cover screen.

There's a lovely amount of customisation available with the handset, with Samsung offering Galaxy Themes on both the Cover and Main Screen. Users can create their own Cover Screen with new clock designs and backgrounds in various formats such as images, GIFs and even video, according to Samsung.

This ultra-compact also has fast-charging capabilities. These mean you can charge up to 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes - the phone will last longer than previous iterations, too.

Flip of Fold?

The other foldable released is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. This is the phone you want if you are looking for a handset that moonlights as a tablet.





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with a huge 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen (when unfolded) and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate cover screen.

Samsung has beefed up the cameras, with a whopping five available on the device. In no particular order, there's the 10MP Selfie Camera, a 4MP Under Display Camera and a triple-camera setup on the rear which comprises: a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera and 50MP Wide-angle Camera.

The device comes with a special version of Android that's built for larger screens and foldables (called Android 12L) and has a Snapdragon 8+ chip inside.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available from August 26 and you can get it in the following options: 128GB, £999 / $999.99; 256GB, £1,059 / $1,059.99; 512GB, £1,199 / $1,179.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will be available from August 26 and you can get in the following options: 256GB, $1,799.99 / £1,649; 512GB, $1,919.99 / £1,769; 1TB, $2,159.99 / £2,019.