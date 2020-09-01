Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: 5 things to know about the new Fold

Samsung dropped the ultimate teaser recently. After revealing its rather fine Galaxy Note 20 devices, it announced to the world that it was working on a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold range.

Well, when we say ‘announced’, it was actually a massive tease with little-to-no information. It revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 was a thing, then left us all speculating.

Now we know exactly what we are getting, thanks to a virtual Unpacked event where all the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 details were revealed.

ShortList was at the event (virtually, having flashbacks to Second Life in the process) and here are 5 things to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

1. The screens are bigger, the bezel's smaller





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, like the original, has two screens. There’s the smaller screen on the front and a whopping great one (both Super AMOLED) that folds out, tablet like.

While we loved the foldable screen, we weren’t that enamoured with the 4.6 inch front screen on the first Fold. Samsung has listened (probably not to us, but we like to think we had a small part to play) and made massive improvements here.

It’s now pretty much a normal handset when folded, with the front screen measuring a decent 6.2 inches. Compare this to 4.6 inches of before and there’s a ton more real estate to play with.

The main foldable screen has been pushed to 7.6 inches (it was 7.3 inches). The chassis is the same size, so this means - wait a sec while we do the math(s) - a 27% reduction in the bezel.

2. The new Flex mode is a superb addition



While the original Z Fold was both tablet and phone, there wasn’t really anything in between. This meant that it felt a little cumbersome as a phone and much more at home as a tablet. We likened it to a tablet that turns into a phone and not the other way around.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 tries to remedy this with what sounds like a game-changing new feature.

Flex mode sees the phone turn into a veritable selfie machine and video powerhouse. The idea is that you fold one of the sides up and the other rests on a table.

This split mode feature allows content to be shown on the top of the screen with controls on the bottom.

Examples we saw that take advantage of this feature include the ability to take photos and video in a split screen, where you will see your shots on the left-hand side of the bottom half of the Fold and the top acts as a viewfinder.

You can also use this split mode with YouTube, web browsing, and video calls - as well as viewing your calendar.

3. The Z Fold 2 packing some fancy imaging power





There are four cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 which is a little ridiculous but we will go with it. In total you have a 10MP cover camera, while the rear triple cameras are 12MP apiece, for ultra wide, wide and tele.

There are some great video features on board, including auto framing that tracks objects in the frame without having to move the device. This will be good for those who like shooting TikTok videos on their own.

Also, in Dual Preview, the 6.2 inch front screen acts like a preview screen, so the person you are shooting can see themselves.

4. It’s appy days with the Z Fold 2





Samsung is trying to get as many app manufacturers as possible to build compatible apps for the Fold2. While it is unknown how many have signed up to offer a bespoke experience, Samsung is proud that some apps work seamlessly between the handset being folded and unfolded.

It is calling it App Continuity, where you can start watching something on the cover display then ‘flip’ seamlessly to the main screen.

5. It’s still one of the most stylish handsets around

Now, when we originally reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, we were lucky enough to review the ultra-smart Thom Browne edition. The good news is that Samsung has teamed up with the designer once more for an ultra-sleek version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. In the box you will get a new design of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live as well.

For those that don’t want a Fold with a designer flourish then there is a new colour. Called mystic bronze with a haze finish. It looks a little like rose gold to us, but we aren’t going to argue. Samsung is also big on the metallic look at the moment, so there’s metallic red, silver, gold and blue to choose from as well.

Price wise we still don't know how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 will cost but pre-orders start 2 September.