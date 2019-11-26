Save £229 with this Samsung S9 + Harman Kardon ONYX Black Friday Speaker bundle

We’re constantly churning out tech deals ahead of Black Friday, and for lack of a better phrase, this particular Samsung offering stood out like a sore thumb. If you’re after a deal that contains some top-rated tech, then this Samsung Galaxy S9 and Harman Kardan ONYX Speaker bundle might just be the offer for you.

The two have been bundled together for the low, low price of £509 exclusively on Amazon - that’s an impressive saving of £229 off their original price.





If you’re in the market for a new handset and aren’t looking to go for a top spec model, this is a powerful phone that might well be worth your time given the 31% saving.





save £229 Samsung S9 + Harman-Kardon ONYX Speaker bundle £509 If you're looking to roll a smartphone deal and a speaker into one, this Samsung S9 and ONYX speaker bundle has an impressive 31% off its regular price. It won't be around for long mind you, so snap it up while you can. Buy now on Amazon





The Samsung Galaxy S9, usually priced at £739, is known for its camera capabilities. Boasting 64 GB of storage (an additional SD slot allow for expansion), this handset comes in a fetching Lilac Purple.





The device is able to automatically switch between various lighting conditions with ease, as well as quirky features including the ability to create an Augmented Reality version of yourself using a single selfie - y’know, in case you fancied seeing yourself in cartoon form.





The Harman Kardan Mini ONYX Speaker on the other hand usually retails for £119 and boasts a fully rechargeable battery.





The device additionally features a built-in microphone, wireless Bluetooth streaming and Wireless Dual Sound - meaning you can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speakers to revamp your listening experience.





This deal is unlikely to be around for long, so be sure to snap it up for an impressive £509 exclusively on Amazon.





