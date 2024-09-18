Rebel Ridge may be on track to become one of the most-watched Netflix movies ever

We’ve ended up writing a whole bunch about Rebel Ridge, and not just because we’re fans of the film itself.

First it had a banging trailer. Then it received (mostly) excellent reviews, and tore up the Netflix charts.

Now it looks like Rebel Ridge may be in with a real shot of clawing its way into the streamer’s all-timer top 10 list of English language movies.

Why? Netflix just released the film’s second-week figures and, just as we hoped, there’s a significant uplift in the total viewers’ hour count, from 68.6 million hours to 84.9 million hours.

Netflix subscribers have already spend a collective 17.5 millennia watching Rebel Ridge. And that doesn’t even account for couples, friends and families watching it together.

Our big hope Rebel Ridge could make it into the big leagues' top 10 comes from the stats of another surprise smash of 2024, Damsel.

That Millie Bobby Brown-starring film didn't get nearly as strong a critical reception as Rebel Ridge, but performed brilliantly on Netflix.



It reached 64.8 million hours in week one, rising to 93.2 million hours in its second week. And that, plus a fairly long viewership tail, saw Damsel enter the all-time top 10 at number seven.

Similar figures, so a similar result ahead for Rebel Ridge?



The one complicating factor is Netflix calculates its charts based on view counts, not how long Netflix users have spent watching a film or series. And Rebel Ridge is a chunk longer than Damsel, at 2 hours 11 minutes (Damsel clocks in at a tidy 110 mins).

If you are also a Rebel Ridge fan, you’ll need to use your word of mouth power within the first 91 days to make it count towards the movie’s chart chances. That’s the window of stats included. And here’s the current run-down of the Netflix all-timer English language top 10 movies:

Red Notice (454 million hours, 230.9 million views)

Don’t Look Up (408 million, 171.4 million)

The Adam Project (281 million, 157.6 million)

Bird Box (325 million, 157.5 million)

Leave the World Behind (339 million, 143.4 million)

The Gray Man (299 million, 139.3 million)

Damsel (253 million, 138 million)

We Can Be Heroes (231 million, 137.3 million)

The Mother (265 million, 136.4 million)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (320 million, 136.3 million)

If Rebel Ridge does make it into these esteemed ranks, it will be the most critically-lauded film of the bunch, with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score. The only films here that did particularly well with reviewers were Leave the World Behind (73% Rotten Tomatoes) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (91% RT).



