Q Acoustics has a new trio of subwoofers — one for every home cinema size

Q Acoustics has announced a new wave of subwoofers that lets you choose exactly how much you want to risk annoying your neighbours.

The Q Acoustics Q SUB range has three new members, the SUB80, SUB100 and SUB120. These have 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch woofer drivers respectively, each digging deeper into the sort of frequency ranges that make your ribs jangle.

Q Acoustics claims a 36Hz frequency floor (-6dB) for the SUB80, 32Hz for the SUB100 and the thunderous 28Hz for the SUB120.

For all their serious power, though, there’s a pretty living room-friendly character to the design. The sides of the wood (well, MDF) enclosure are super-rounded-off, matching the style of Q Acoustics’s other speakers — we’ve been fans of the look for years.

And, as with any subwoofer, you can feel free to jam these boxes almost anywhere they’ll fit in the room, unlike full range speakers. All three come in either a satin white finish with a grey grille, or a moody all-black.





There’s no need to necessarily pair a Q Acoustics Q SUB with only Q Acoustics speakers. These subwoofers have an easy-to-use low pass filter control, to let you effectively choose at what point the sub takes over bass duties — from 40Hz up to 250Hz.

Q Acoustics has also jammed in some smart DSP, digital signal processing, to make sure the sub operates at the right level regardless of what you’re playing from.

“The Q SUB range uses a complex algorithm inside the DSP to identify the input signal type - stereo or mono and the level - and automatically adjusts system gain,” says Q Acoustics.

If this new trio still looks a bit boxy for your tastes, don’t forget the Q Acoustics 3060S. It’s an 8-inch subwoofer with a slimline design that just doesn’t make it look like the average subwoofer. And that may be just what you want.

You can pick up a 3060S online for around £240 at the time of writing, while the new SUB80 costs £599, the SUB100 £699 and the mighty SUB120 costs £799.