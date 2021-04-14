PS5 update: Sony just made the biggest changes yet to the PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 has had its biggest update yet since launch, with the console getting a number of significant new features.

This is the first major system update since the PS5 was released and the features it is adding are some that will be welcomed by fans of the console.

Revealed on a company blog, Sony said that the new update is "packed with new features and improvements" and that its "team is passionate about enhancing your experience on PlayStation in every possible way."

The most significant of the new features is the ability to move downloaded PS5 games on to a portable hard drive. Since launch the main SSD on the PS5 was the only place you could store PlayStation 5 games. This wasn't the best experience as most games for the console are hitting the 80-90GB mark.

The new update means that you can free up space on the main hard drive and not worry too much about having to delete things and re-upload them at a later point.

There is a bit of a catch: you won't be able to play these games from USB, so you will have to copy them back on to the hard drive when you want to play them but as Sony notes: "It is faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc."

Other new features include:

Cross-generation Share Play - this means PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties.

Improved Game Base, so it's easier to chat with friends and the like. You can also disable chat from particular people which is handy.

Pre-downloaded updates, which is something developers need to turn on but once done an update to a game to automatically download when in rest mode.

You game gallery now has more customisation and the trophy screen has been given a spruce.

Sony has also updated the PlayStation app so you now have the ability to join a multiplayer session on PS5 from the app, manage your PS5 console storage and see if you have a better trophy collection than you friends.

The April update will be rolling out to consoles soon.