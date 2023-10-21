Prime Video's most popular TV show is getting a second season

The most popular show on Prime Video right now has been given a second season. Gen V is a spin-off of The Boys but it's fantastic in its own right.

At first, we were a little hesitant about the idea of spin-off show about superheroes heading to a college to hone their powers. Mainly because it felt like the 'bite' of The Boys would be diluted for a younger audience.

How wrong we were. If you are a fan of The Boys, then the show is just as gratuitous, if not more so, making for a fun, if sometimes uneasy watch.

Speaking about the show's renewal, Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries.

“Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

Image Credit: Prime Video

The reviews for season 1 of Gen V have been fantastic, with the show scoring 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Cracked called Gen V a "clever tweak to the format," noting: "As The Boys goes on, it is, naturally, going to hit a point where it maxes out its escalating stakes....So for this spin-off to focus on superpowered college students is an extremely clever tweak on the format."

Looper notes: "Gen V has the same irreverent, iconoclastic sense of humor as The Boys, and introduces a new cast of superheroes with creatively designed powers that capture the audience's attention right off the bat."

The LA Time is a fan, explaining that Gen V "stands on its own as a sharp, snarky commentary on the billion-dollar business of hero worship. And yes, it’s just as irreverent and crass as its fearless predecessor."

Slate says: "Of course it’s melodramatic. But it’s also really fun and deals with some hotbed topics in interesting ways. I can’t wait to see how our Heroes of Godolkin get through the semester."

While the Guardian says: "Beneath the cartoonish gore is a careful intelligence that makes the whole hang together."

Stream the first season of Gen V now on Prime Video. The show is one of our picks of the best Amazon Prime Series.