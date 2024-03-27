Prime Video's latest star-studded movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

A few times recently we’ve noted romcoms aren’t nearly as common as they used to be. Especially outside of the bilge released around Christmas.

The Idea of You suggests that may be about to change, though. Not only did the film have the most-watched trailer of any streamer-produced original movie, it’s getting some brilliant reviews too.

That was rare enough in the heyday of the romcom.

The Idea of You reportedly picked up 125 million views across social media platforms, including a healthy 10 million on YouTube via the main Prime Video account:

The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galtizine as the central couple, Solène and Hayes.

Solène is a 40-year-old mother who meets mid-20s pop star Hayes while taking her daughter to the Coachella music festival. A romance soon ensues.

The Idea of You reviews

The film isn’t due on Prime Video until May 2, but reviews have already popped up online thanks to a premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin. They are remarkably strong for a romcom. And while there are plenty more reviews to come, The Idea of You currently has a perfect 100% score at Rotten Tomatoes.

“This is the genre at its best,” says Slashfilm. “From a stellar cast to spectacular execution of a unique story, this movie has so much to offer lovers of rom-coms.”

It gave The Idea of You an “8 out of 10” score.

The AV Club gave the movie an A- rating, and a glowing write-up. “It’s a warm, approachable movie that you’ll get blissfully lost in,” says the review. “It’s one of the best romantic comedies we’ve seen in quite a while.”

SXSW local publication the Austin Chronicle’s review is yet another that makes The Idea of You sound like a must-watch. “Will these crazy definitely-not-kids make it work? The fact that you’ll care so much proves yet again that Showalter has perfected the modern rom-com.”

That’s a reference to Michael Showalter, who directed and co-wrote the movie. His previous work includes the brilliant The Big Sick and the The Dropout TV show.

He didn’t come up with The Idea of You’s source material, though. It’s based on a best-selling 2017 novel by Robinne Lee, who also has a career as an actress, featuring in movies like National Security, the Fifty Shades flicks and Hitch.