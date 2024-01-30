Prime Video shakes up subscription plan with ad-free price hike

Streaming subscribers have long forked out for the privilege of ad-free viewing, with Prime Video customers among the few who have so far managed to dodge that pricey bullet.

However, that' s all set to change from February 5, with Prime Video announcing a price shake-up that will see customers dig a little deeper for the privilege.

The streaming service - which currently costs £8.99 per month (or £95 per year) in the UK- will now charge customers extra for ad-free viewing.

The new hikes will see a subscription rise by €2.99 in Europe, $2.99 in the US or £2.99 in the UK per month.

The price rise means the UK has drawn the short straw where cost increases are concerned, with viewers in Germany set to pay the equivalent of £2.60 more for ad-free viewing, while those in the US will pay the equivalent of £2.35 - notably cheeper than the UK's increase of £2.99 per month.

It's come as something of a surprise to subscribers, given Amazon already owns ad-supported streaming service Freevee, with many hoping the funds would allow Prime Video to hold off ads on the service.



Home to hit series including The Boys and Jack Ryan, as well as breakout series Gen V and hit show Good Omens, the service has become one of ShortList's best-loved streaming services.

The monthly advert-free add-on tots up to an extra £35.88 a year - an increase of 33% for those who already have a £8.99 monthly Prime subscription.



It was also one of the few to not hike prices last year, with the likes of Netflix and Disney having already rejigged their subscription plans in 2023.



Prime Video last raised prices back in 2022, when its monthly subscription went up by £1 to £8.99 - meaning annual memberships rose from £79 to £95 per year.

But now, it seems the service has adopted the 'if you can't beat 'em, join 'em' approach, with the ad-free model now set to cost

The change has already kicked in across the US (January 29) with Amazon planning to extend the new model across France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia towards the end of 2024.

Until then, it's time to make the most of ad-free viewing.

Discover the best Prime Video series to stream in 2024



