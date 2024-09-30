Prime Video has a new number one movie - just don't read the reviews

Prime Video’s new number one movie has a great cast, but that hasn’t saved it from a critical mauling.

Killer Heat is the top movie on Prime Video right now, but its 16% fresh rating over at Rotten Tomatoes may have you thinking twice about watching the thing.

This is a noir-infused thriller that stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Nick Bali, an American detective investigating a suspected murder on a seemingly idyllic Greek island.

Leo Vardakis’s death was ruled an accident by local police, but his family don’t believe the reports. Shailene Woodley plays the victim’s sister, Penelope, while Richard Madden is her partner.

It’s a whodunnit setup, in a much sunnier locale than we usually see.

Killer Heat is based on a Jo Nesbo short story from The Jealousy Man, a collection of 12 cases.



This latest adaptation not on the same level as what is probably the best Nesbo movie to date, though, Headhunters.



Killer Heat reviews

The Guardian gave Killer Heat a 1-star review, saying it’s “a dull and predictable sunshine noir that wastes the time of those involved as well as ours.”

Decider wasn’t keen either. It gave the film a “skip it” verdict, and called Killer Heat “astonishingly unmemorable.”

JoBlo’s 5/10 review is similarly unenthused. It says the film is “formulaic and cliche as they come, with no real surprises or energy.”

It’s not without its champions, though.

ScreenRant gave Killer Heat a solid 7/10 score: “Killer Heatdelivers something new and refreshing that deserves to stand out for its creativity and clever storytelling.”

This is quite at odds with most other critics. Perhaps you’ll be similarly game if you haven’t already seen handfuls of noir-influenced detective flicks recently.

Killer Heat was directed by Philippe Lacôte, who previously made the incredibly well-regarded Night of the Kings (2020).