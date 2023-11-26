Prime Video does a Netflix, cancels three shows - one with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

While it's Netflix that gets the headlines every time it cancels a show, it's certainly not the only streaming service that's looking at its bottom line.

Prime Video is the latest to reveal a number of shows are not getting renewed, causing fans to shake a fist at Amazon's streaming service.

All of the shows are homegrown for Prime Video, having been made by Amazon Studios and while they don't quite have the popularity of other recent series that were canceled (the Peripheral and A League Of Their Own), they are certainly going to be missed by their fans.

First up is a show based on a Harlan Coben mystery. You will know the name if you've ever browsed Prime Video's rival Netflix as the streaming service is plastered with shows based on his works.

The Prime Video show being culled is Harlan Coben's Shelter. The plot for Shelter is as twisty as you have come to expect from a Coben tale: about a teenager who is told his dead father isn't actually dead.

While it all sounds a little throwaway, The Guardian loved the show and likened it to The Goonies, which leaves us a little disappointed that we won't be seeing anything else passed the first season.

The second canceled Prime Video show is With Love. This one lasted two seasons and centers on siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz who are navigating big changes in their life, like hitting their 30s and seeing everyone around them grow up and start to settle down.

With Love currently has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics really liking the dynamics of the show which makes this cancelation one of the more eye opening.





The third and final show is a black comedy, based on a play. The Horror of Dolores Roach is seen as a modern retelling of Sweeney Todd - just swap pies for empanadas - and is definitely one for those who are into the fun side of horror.

According to Variety, all three of these will not be renewed by Amazon.

Thankfully, there are still a lot of great things to watch on Prime Video - just head to our best Amazon Prime Series list to find out more.