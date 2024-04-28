Prepare for something rare as The Last Drop Distillers launch 55-year-old Scotch whisky

The words rare and whisky, when contained within the same sentence, are a sure fire way to get our spidey senses going.

Add rum to that mix, and you have our undivided attention.

It's the reason this 2024 release from The Last Drop Distillers has us intrigued, with the renowned bottler poised to unleash a brand new range combining top-notch Scotch and a truly exotic rum blend in the same collection.

This 2024 collection also features an undeniable gem in the form of a 55-year-old Scotch whisky priced at £6,600.

As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.



This distinctive collection is comprised of three different bottles: release no. 34, 35 and 36, with each bottle in the range designed to celebrate ‘a different facet of the fine craft of spirit making’,

Now, let's break down each bottle.



Release No. 34 is a shining example of a 40-year-old single malt Scotch, hailing from Lowland distillery in Auchentoshan.

Only 74 bottles of this 44.8% ABV were ever produced, making it something of a limited-edition. Scotch fans should prepare for bold notes of fruitcake, stewed apples, spicy oak and black cherry.

Release No. 35 on the other hand is described by The Last Drop Distillers as the ‘Infinitum Rum Blend’, coming in at a hardy 53.1% ABV - and with only 136 bottles created.

A strong 22-year-old offering, this blended rum combines liquid spanning Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Venezuela, Guadeloupe, Brazil and Fiji.

Aged in an oak rum cask for 22 years near Liverpool, this release is described as ‘oozing sweetness, with honeycomb, nutmeg, and allspice’, with notes of white pepper and citrus shining through.

As for the third bottle, release No. 36 is a 55-year-old single malt Scotch direct from Tomintoul Distillery in Speyside.

The Last Drop Distillers’ oldest single malt release to-date, this 41.8% ABV liquid spend 53 years in oak casks before being married for 20 months in an amoroso Sherry butt cask.

With only 582 bottles available, prepare for notes bring dark fruits and raisins on the nose, a strong spice on the palate.

According to Rebecca Jago, managing director of The Last Drop Distillers: “We take great joy in sharing our discoveries and stories, and we are delighted to present The Last Drop’s 2024 collection of remarkable spirits.

“It has been a fascinating mission to curate these releases; each reveals a different element of what makes our business unique: the originality of the Auchentoshan process, the fortuitous result of the ‘infinity’ rum’ and the spirit of innovation within the Tomintoul release from the distillery’s early years.”

Release No. 34, the 40 Year Old Auchentoshan Single Malt Scotch, retails for £3,500.

Release No. 35, the Infitinum Rum, retails for £2,200.

Release No. 36, the 55-year-old Tomintoul Scotch Whisky, retails for £6,600.

You can nab yourself a bottle (or just have a browse) by popping over to their web store now.