Prepare for something rare as The Last Drop Distillers launch 55-year-old Scotch whisky
This 2024 whisky and rum range is something to be sniffed at... quite literally
The words rare and whisky, when contained within the same sentence, are a sure fire way to get our spidey senses going.
Add rum to that mix, and you have our undivided attention.
It's the reason this 2024 release from The Last Drop Distillers has us intrigued, with the renowned bottler poised to unleash a brand new range combining top-notch Scotch and a truly exotic rum blend in the same collection.
This 2024 collection also features an undeniable gem in the form of a 55-year-old Scotch whisky priced at £6,600.
As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.
This distinctive collection is comprised of three different bottles: release no. 34, 35 and 36, with each bottle in the range designed to celebrate ‘a different facet of the fine craft of spirit making’,
Now, let's break down each bottle.
Release No. 35 on the other hand is described by The Last Drop Distillers as the ‘Infinitum Rum Blend’, coming in at a hardy 53.1% ABV - and with only 136 bottles created.
As for the third bottle, release No. 36 is a 55-year-old single malt Scotch direct from Tomintoul Distillery in Speyside.
The Last Drop Distillers’ oldest single malt release to-date, this 41.8% ABV liquid spend 53 years in oak casks before being married for 20 months in an amoroso Sherry butt cask.
You can nab yourself a bottle (or just have a browse) by popping over to their web store now.