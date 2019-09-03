Parrot's new drone puts you right in the cockpit

If you're looking for the most immersive drone experience yet, you might be in luck – drone company Parrot has just launched a brand-new product set to put you in the cockpit.

The ANAFI FPV might not have the catchiest name, but it does have some pretty nifty features. 4K, high definition video and 21 megapixel images mean whatever you're filming will look great.

It also has a number of presets and easy modes, so if you're still a beginner when it comes to controlling a camera via drone, you'll still be able to produce something worthwhile.





But the best thing about it is arguably the new 'Cockpitglasses'. Just download the FreeFlight app, place your phone in the glasses and you can fly away with your drone. The company promises an "immersive, unobstructed view of your aerial acrobatics" – and if you reach any geofencing limits, that will show on your display, too.

If preferred, you can also see flight speed, direction and drone location, though a minimal interface is also available if you want a more immersive experience.

A cinematic preset will help you create brilliant dramatic footage, whilst a racing preset is built for "speed, not smoothness", giving a faster and more exciting view.

An all in one pack includes the drone itself, as well as a battery, controller, Cockpit glasses, memory card, USB cable, extra set of propellers and a backpack.

The entire pack will set you back £729.99 and will be available soon from Currys, Argos, Drones Direct and Parrot's own website.