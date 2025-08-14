A new Super 8 style handycam for retro video recording is coming soon

In a shocking turn of events for the perpetually tethered generation, a new device promises to liberate us from the tyranny of the smartphone camera. The Camp Snap CS-8 video camera has arrived, and it does absolutely nothing but shoot video. No TikTok, no endless scrolling, and no accidentally liking your ex's holiday pics from 2017.

Inspired by the clunky yet charming Super 8 movie camera of yore, the CS-8 is a bold statement in an age where every device tries to be everything to everyone. This retro-futuristic marvel is designed for one purpose: capturing moving pictures with sound. It’s a purebred video beast, meaning you can finally stop pretending you’re a professional photographer with 10,000 blurry cat pictures on your phone.

For the true purists (or those who enjoy a healthy dose of suspense), the CS-8 comes equipped with an optical viewfinder. No preview video screen here - you won't know what you’ve captured until you’ve downloaded it to a computer. The potential for hilariously out-of-focus footage and mystery is all wrapped up in this retro bit of kit. There's even a two-switch electronic zoom, an 8X digital, not optical zoom, for those who enjoy a bit of pixelated chaos.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Camp Snap ) (Image credit: Camp Snap ) (Image credit: Camp Snap ) (Image credit: Camp Snap ) (Image credit: Camp Snap )

Much like its Super 8 ancestors, the CS-8 records as long as you hold down the trigger. But instead of delicate film, your cinematic masterpieces are saved onto an SD card at a dazzling 2.7K/30fps. The included 4GB card holds a generous 30 minutes of footage, so you can at least snap the end of the Oasis gig. For the ambitious, epic filmmaker a 128GB card offers a whopping 16 hours of recording time.

Adding to the retro charm are two analogue-needle-type gauges. These tell you how much recording time and battery life you have left, keeping you in the dark just enough to feel adventurous.

An analogue dial lets you choose from five digital filters, including faded sepia and grainy analogue for when you want your modern life to feel like a forgotten VHS tape. Another dial offers four aspect ratios, so whether you’re shooting for Reels, cinematic glory, or just good old-fashioned home movie vibes, the CS-8 has you covered.

If you’re ready to ditch the digital shackles and embrace a simpler (and perhaps slightly more frustrating) way to capture life's moments, the Camp Snap CS-8 is available for pre-order at a delightful 24% off, bringing it down to £112 from £149.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s shipping in September, just in time to film all your awkward Christmas gatherings without the temptation to scroll through Instagram during tea. Your brain will thank you, and your friends will wonder why your videos suddenly look like they were unearthed from a time capsule.