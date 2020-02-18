Panasonic's latest soundbar brings a wireless sub woofer to the audio party

While we all love the idea of having a surround sound system to beef up our TV's audio, in reality this means trying to figure out a way to hide those unsightly wires from view. Panasonic reckons it's found the solution with its latest soundbar - it comes with its very own wireless subwoofer.

Called the SC-HTB600, the soundbar supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X home cinema audio formats and delivers bass free from wires.

The package features two Full Range (4.5 x 10 cm) driver units which deliver a meaty 160W output. Add the sub on to this and that output is more than doubled to 360W.

Given the sub woofer is wireless, you can pretty much plonk it anywhere jn your living room, strap it to your face if you like - but be warned: the 16cm speaker unit achieves 200W output which is a lot of bass.

According to Panasonic, "the aerodynamically shaped Bass Reflex Port’s delivers smooth air flow and reduces unwanted vibration to deliver a strong, clear bass sound".

We pity your neighbours.

If you are a traditionalist, there is also a new soundbar with an integrated sub woofer. Called the HTB400, it also delivers 160W of output from its driver units but this one has a sub that comprise two 8cm cone-type subwoofers that achieve a combined 80W output.

Pricing and release dates are still to be announced. Until then, size up the competition with the best soundbars around right now.