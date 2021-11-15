OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is a retro gamers' delight

OnePlus has revealed that its latest limited edition collaboration is one for retro gamers, teaming up with Bandai Namco for the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition.

The phone is packed with Pac-Man Easter eggs, with a number of design flourishes celebrating the classic arcade game.





First up, the back of the phone has a Pac-Man logo on it, which is all well and good but the genius comes when the lights are out and the back changes into a brilliant glow-in-the-dark maze - complete with Nord branding.

You get a semi see-through case in the package as well which overlays the ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde on to the back of the handset.





Hardware-wise, it is the same Nord 2 that was launched earlier in the year, which is no bad thing. This means you get 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED panel (powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset), 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery. Camera-wise, there's a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

Switch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition on and there are more gaming-enthused goodies. There are special Pac-Man wallpapers (some dynamic), Pac-Man-inspired ringtones, a fingerprint unlock that's Pac-Man themed, some custom Pac-Man icons and a charging animation that sees Pac-Man eating up snack pellets while the phone WarpCharges.





You also get a copy of the Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed on the device and if you buy straight from OnePlus, then there's a great Pac-Man-themed stand you can build yourself.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is available in the UK and Europe for £499, from November 16.