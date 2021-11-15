ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is a retro gamers' delight

It's game on for the new limited-edition Nord 2.

Marc Chacksfield
15 November 2021

OnePlus has revealed that its latest limited edition collaboration is one for retro gamers, teaming up with Bandai Namco for the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition.

The phone is packed with Pac-Man Easter eggs, with a number of design flourishes celebrating the classic arcade game.

First up, the back of the phone has a Pac-Man logo on it, which is all well and good but the genius comes when the lights are out and the back changes into a brilliant glow-in-the-dark maze - complete with Nord branding.

You get a semi see-through case in the package as well which overlays the ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde on to the back of the handset.

Hardware-wise, it is the same Nord 2 that was launched earlier in the year, which is no bad thing. This means you get 90Hz 6.43-inch AMOLED panel (powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset), 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery. Camera-wise, there's a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

Switch the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition on and there are more gaming-enthused goodies. There are special Pac-Man wallpapers (some dynamic), Pac-Man-inspired ringtones, a fingerprint unlock that's Pac-Man themed, some custom Pac-Man icons and a charging animation that sees Pac-Man eating up snack pellets while the phone WarpCharges.

You also get a copy of the Pac-Man 256 game pre-installed on the device and if you buy straight from OnePlus, then there's a great Pac-Man-themed stand you can build yourself.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is available in the UK and Europe for £499, from November 16.

