OnePlus’ Black Friday bargains are here and there are discounts galore!

OnePlus has had a bumper year when it comes to tech launches. From phones to smartwatches and true-wireless earbuds, its device range has expanded and now it is offering some fantastic deals on its latest kit.

Throughout November, the tech giant is offering a whole host of discounts so if you are looking for the tech bargain(s) of the year, then you have come to the right place.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the OnePlus' Black Friday sale ...

1. Get up to £150 off of the OnePlus flagship range

The brilliant OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and last year’s OnePlus 8T are heavily discounted right now and throughout the Black Friday period. You can get a whopping £120 off the OnePlus 9 Pro. This phone is packed with tech including a top-tier flagship camera experience with the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile system, a 120Hz fluid display and a speedy processor and it has never been cheaper. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8T are also brimming with top-range specs and have £80 off and £150 off respectively.

2. The brilliant OnePlus Nord range has also been given decent discounts

OnePlus’ fantastic Nord range was updated this year, with the launch of the Nord 2 and Nord CE. There are some fantastic Black Friday Nord 2 and Nord deals on the horizon which we will update you on but right now there is a superb £30 off of the OnePlus Nord CE. This is the Core Edition of the Nord and offers a brilliant triple camera setup, 5G and a powerful 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display. And now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been!

3. The OnePlus Watch has never been cheaper

The OnePlus Watch is OnePlus’ first-ever smartwatch and it is packed with features, including an elegant design, a battery that lasts for up to 14 days and 4GB of storage, so you can fill it with tunes to help you get through your workout without the need of a phone. Right now, you get £20 off of the RRP.

4. The new One Plus Buds Pro price will be music to your ears

We are big fans of the One Plus Buds Pro - true-wireless earphones that pack an audio punch and have one of the best battery lives around. Couple this with a stylish look and some features exclusive to OnePlus users and what you have is a pair of beautiful buds. Watch this space as the One Plus Buds Pro are set for a decent Black Friday discount.



5. If accessories are your thing, then there’s currently 50% off OnePlus’ range

OnePlus is offering up to 50% off its accessory line-up, so if you are looking for a new case for your OnePlus handset, a charger or even some glass protection then you will find a whole host of discounts available right now and all throughout the Black Friday period.