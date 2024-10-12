One of the greatest books of all time is getting a Netflix adaptation

It has been revealed that Netflix is adapting one of the greatest books of all time as a TV show.

According to Variety, Pride And Prejudice is the next big show being created by Netflix.

Pride And Prejudice is no stranger to being adapted, the seminal novel from Jane Austen was a successful TV series back in the '90s - you know, the one with Colin Firth and his see-through blouse.

It was also a 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Darcy.

While no cast is attached to the show, it is being written by Dolly Alderton who wrote the rather brilliant Everything I Know About Love and also adapted it into a TV show.

Sense of Pride

Pride And Prejudice is, quite rightly, seen as one of the greatest novels of all time and often mis-categorised as simply a romance novel.

It's way more than that, mixing up the titular themes of pride and prejudice to create a vibrant look at what class and love meant in 19th Century England, through the lens of the Bennet family and their five daughters.

Netflix previously adapted Persuasion, another Austen novel, as a movie in 2022. That one starred Dakota Johnson and was directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Netflix fans need a bit of good news on the TV front, given the streamer has decided to cancel Kaos, its big show that was based on numerous Greek tragedies.