One of the best sci-fi shows ever made just landed on Amazon Prime Video

Sci-fi fans, rejoice! One of the greatest sci-fi shows ever made has finally landed on Prime Video in the US - and you can stream the entire series now.

Created by Ronald D Moore, this reboot of the much loved 70s sci-fi series brought the story of Battlestar Galactica into the 21st Century, aping the post 9/11 politics of the time and adding a more gritty feel to proceedings.

The plot is as follows: 150,000 years in the future and humankind is on the brink, thanks to robot Cylons, who pretend to be humans, killing millions. William Adama, captain of the Galactica tries to lead a number of civilians back to 'Earth', a planet that may not even exist anymore.

The show is a high watermark for quality sci-fi and marked Ronald D Moore as a fantastic showrunner, after cutting his sci-fi tooth on writing for Star Trek: TNG.

Since the show Moore has gone on to make to other classics, Outlander and For All Mankind.

The show has a 95% showing on Rotten Tomatoes, with the overall consensus being that this is a masterpiece that shouldn't be missed, with each season (there are four) improving in score.

A reboot of the reboot was announced, with Sam Esmail (Mr Robot) on board to produce the thing for Peacock but the hype on this one has died down of late. Here's hoping that we do get to visit the BSG Universe once more, but until then you can gorge on this show.

It's worth noting that those who are outside of the US will have to pay to watch episodes, unfortunately. Or they can watch another one of our picks of the best Amazon Prime Series.