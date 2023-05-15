Lockwood & Co canceled: one of Netflix's highest-rated TV shows not returning
Netflix seems to have lost the greenlight for this one.
This one hurts. Netflix has decided to cancel one of its most critically acclaimed shows, with the news that Lockwood & Co won't be returning.
Lockwood & Co is based on the best-sellingh series of books by Jonathan Stroud. Adapted by Joe Cornish - Tintin, Attack The Block, The Kid Who Would Be King - the show was a glorious throwback to Amblin-style adventure stories, focusing on a group of kids who turn ghost hunters, due to their ability to actually see ghosts.
The show debuted on Netflix in the number one spot, which is always a good indicated of success - but that hasn't stopped Netflix from not shining a greenlight on a second series.
When it comes to critical acclaim, there aren't many Netflix TV shows that have a more impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. It's currently tracking at 92% on the All Critics Score. If you head over to the Top Critics score, then it's a very healthy 100%.
It's not just critics that loved the show, though, the Audience Score is 94%.
Time to celebrate
The writer of the books took to Instagram to explain the cancelation, with Jonathan Stroud noting: "It’s been announced today that Netflix have decided not to commission a second series of Lockwood & Co. I'm sad that we won't get a chance to see more of Lucy, Lockwood and George on screen, but this is a time to celebrate what an utterly brilliant show Complete Fiction and Netflix have made. And not just brilliant, but well-loved worldwide. It was the global No.1 Netflix show early in its run, reaching the top ten in 80 countries and the No 1 spot in 18. Not bad for a little start-up agency."
He goes on to thank, quite rightly, the talented cast and crew and ends with: "I also want to thank the fans who have supported the show so superbly over these past few months. It's been a special delight to see the Lockwood family grow. Lock Nation: thank you so much for your love, generosity and dedication - it's meant everything to me.
"Through your art, edits, stories and discussions, you have forever expanded Lockwood's world. And I want you to know that Portland Row will always be open for business. There's a light burning in the living room, cakes on the table, new cases yet to solve... Please drop by any time. It's your home too, after all."
- These are the best canceled Netflix TV shows - we will be adding Lockwood & Co very soon.