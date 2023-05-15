Lockwood & Co canceled: one of Netflix's highest-rated TV shows not returning

This one hurts. Netflix has decided to cancel one of its most critically acclaimed shows, with the news that Lockwood & Co won't be returning.

Lockwood & Co is based on the best-sellingh series of books by Jonathan Stroud. Adapted by Joe Cornish - Tintin, Attack The Block, The Kid Who Would Be King - the show was a glorious throwback to Amblin-style adventure stories, focusing on a group of kids who turn ghost hunters, due to their ability to actually see ghosts.

The show debuted on Netflix in the number one spot, which is always a good indicated of success - but that hasn't stopped Netflix from not shining a greenlight on a second series.

When it comes to critical acclaim, there aren't many Netflix TV shows that have a more impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. It's currently tracking at 92% on the All Critics Score. If you head over to the Top Critics score, then it's a very healthy 100%.

It's not just critics that loved the show, though, the Audience Score is 94%.

Time to celebrate

The writer of the books took to Instagram to explain the cancelation, with Jonathan Stroud noting: "It’s been announced today that Netflix have decided not to commission a second series of Lockwood & Co. I'm sad that we won't get a chance to see more of Lucy, Lockwood and George on screen, but this is a time to celebrate what an utterly brilliant show Complete Fiction and Netflix have made. And not just brilliant, but well-loved worldwide. It was the global No.1 Netflix show early in its run, reaching the top ten in 80 countries and the No 1 spot in 18. Not bad for a little start-up agency."

He goes on to thank, quite rightly, the talented cast and crew and ends with: "I also want to thank the fans who have supported the show so superbly over these past few months. It's been a special delight to see the Lockwood family grow. Lock Nation: thank you so much for your love, generosity and dedication - it's meant everything to me.

"Through your art, edits, stories and discussions, you have forever expanded Lockwood's world. And I want you to know that Portland Row will always be open for business. There's a light burning in the living room, cakes on the table, new cases yet to solve... Please drop by any time. It's your home too, after all."