One of Netflix's biggest shows is reportedly eyeing up Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

If you haven't sunk your teeth into hit Netflix series Beef by now, where have you been hiding?

The groundbreaking series, created and executive produced by Lee Sung Jin, swept the board when awards season came around.

Nabbing a host of top Emmys and Golden Globes - including best mini-series, Beef's depiction of escalating warfare between two anger ravaged strangers can only be described as a work of genius.

Given its success, fans have waited for a second helping of petty warfare with bated breath.



And now reports suggest Beef Season 2 is officially underway over at Netflix HQ.

Insiders suggest Beef season 2 will likely centre around two feuding couples and contain more passive aggression than the average binge-watcher can fathomably handle.

Not only that, but a host of A-list names have been linked to the hotly anticipated, forthcoming instalment.

According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is one major name linked to the follow-up series, a name you might recognise from her breakout performance in Priscilla.

She became one of 2024's most sought-after names almost overnight, with Beef season 2 likely to be one of her next major roles if contracts are agreed.

Netflix is also reported to have its eye on Charles Melton (May December) to portray her husband.

And when it comes to the second couple, reports suggest the names get even bigger.

According to Deadline , Marvel alumnus Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Brokeback Mountain) is being eyed-up by the studio, with Devil Wears Prada and The Dark Knight star Anne Hathaway poised to join him.

Now, its still early days and Deadline is keen to add that contracts have not yet been secured, however, things are looking BIG where this forthcoming casting announcement is concerned.

The duo previously starring opposite each other in 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2010's Love & Other Drugs, with both releases rising to cult status almost instantaniously.

Either way, we can't wait to hear more as information is drip fed from the set.

Beef season 2 looks set to be juicy.