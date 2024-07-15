One of Netflix's best original movies is getting a sequel

One of our favourite Netflix horror movies is getting a sequel. And it’s no great surprise when you look at how successful the original was.

Netflix has announced The Platform 2 will arrive on October 4, just under five years after the release of the original The Platform.

Despite being a high-concept Spanish language horror movie, The Platform was a huge it. It is Netflix’s 5th most successful non-English language movie to date, accruing 82.8 million watches in its first 91 days on stream according to Netflix’s own stats.

It’s still pretty popular to this day. Netflix’s last big viewer reports say The Platform was watched an additional 14 million-plus times in 2023.

What’s coming in the sequel? Netflix has given us a sneak peek in a new teaser trailer:

“As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system,” says the Netflix blurb.

Missed the original or forgotten the premise? The Platform is about a prison of sorts, where inmates live on floating platforms, stacked on top of one another.

Those at the top of the pile get to eat lavish, excessive meals. And those below only get their leftovers. Life is grim on the lower platforms. The inmates wake up on a different level each month, and each gets a two-minute window in which to eat each day.

As a metaphor for inequality, it’s not subtle. But The Platform is a great watch, and has a vibe all of its own.

Does the Platform 2 have any hope of living up to the original? That’s the big question here.

The pressure is on for Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. He directed the first film, and returns as director and producer on the sequel.

Writers Pedro Rivero and David Desola return too. The old gang is back together.

The lead actor, judging by the trailer, is Milena Smit. She starred in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers.

You’ll also see Natalia Tena, from Game of Thrones, the Harry Potter movies and John Wick: Chapter 4. Hovik Keuchkerian and Óscar Jaenada also star.

A great cast, the original creative team and a trailer that seems to conjure the feel of the original? While matching the first film won’t be easy, The Platform 2 is getting off to a good start.