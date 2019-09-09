Massive NOW TV discount: get up to 50% off these bundles

Bored of watching the same old TV shows? Then you’ll be happy to hear NOW TV currently has some money saving bundles on offer.

The streaming service is currently serving up major discounts for those who sign up to their Entertainment and Sky Cinema Passes.

As is always the case, there is a catch - it is only for new customers. But if you’ve been meaning to sign up for a while and keep finding excuses not to part with the cash, now might be the time to take the NOW TV plunge.

There are three bundles to choose from. The cheapest is the 3 Months Entertainment Pass for £17.99, saving you nearly £9 or 25%. That will give you access to 12 TV channels including Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central, MTV and Discovery Channel. Putting it another way, that means you will be able to watch shows such as Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Big Little Lies.

If you’re more of a film buff, the 3 Months Sky Cinema pass may suit you better. For just £23.99 (a saving of 33%), users get access to 11 Sky Cinema channels, plus over 1,000 movies to watch on demand. This pass allows you to watch all the best movies on NOW TV like the six-time 2019 Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman, Disney’s The Lion King and Avengers: Infinity War.

Finally for the biggest discount you do have to splash the cash a little, but you get a pretty decent saving in return. For £56.99, the 6 Months Entertainment and Sky Cinema bundle will get you all of the channels and movies mentioned above. The Sky Cinema Pass alone would usually cost over £70 for 6 months, so we think that’s a pretty good deal.

Just a warning, the passes do auto-renew after the pre-paid period so be sure to cancel the pass if you’re no longer enjoying the shows. Or, you can switch to another pass when the bundles end if you fancy watching more of the sport or kids’ channels instead.

To see all the pass options and take advantage of the discounts, head over to NOW TV’s website

Want to see what's on offer? Take a look at our picks for the best NOW TV shows

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Sign up



