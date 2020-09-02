New Bond incoming! No Time To Die poster and trailer revealed

The Bond promotion trail is back, with the reveal of a new poster and a trailer coming very soon.

The producers of James Bond's No Time To Die were the first to pull their movie from cinema schedules, due to the impending Covid-19 outbreak. This was back in March and many at the time were outraged that they would go to such lengths, given that the movie would now not be coming out until November - a full six months after its original release date.

Hindsight is wonderful thing and, boy, did Sony do the right thing. Since then tentpole movies have either moved a whole year to avoid empty theatres, or gone online for a premium. It's only now, with the release of Tenet, that we are we seeing any semblance of the big-screen blockbuster on, well, the big screen.

The next big one we are set to see is No Time To Die. Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond. And we have just gotten excited about it again, thanks to a new poster reveal.

Craig looks all smart in his tux, holding a gun and showing a hint of a very expensive watch. yep, Bond is back and we can't wait to see more.

Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/4ZHOJSfyZq

— James Bond (@007) September 1, 2020

The good news is that we will see more and it will be this week. It's been revealed that were are to get a new No Time To Die trailer this Thursday (3 September).

The trailer will be a good refresher of just what No Time To Die is about. What we do know is that it focuses on Asante, a hearse driver in Ghana who wants a wife... Er, sorry that's the description for the 2006 movie No Time To Die.

The 2020 update is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and focuses on a Bond that has left active service, only to be brought back in to help with bringing down supervillain Safin (played by Rami Malek).

James Bond's No Time To Die is out in cinemas in November, fingers crossed.