Next James Bond movie rumours heat up — here's who could be directing, and what it might cost

Amazon has apparently gone full pedal-to-metal on getting the next James Bond movie off the ground.

While we still don’t know who will play James Bond next, the rumours surrounding the upcoming movie are heating up yet again. Let's dig in.

First, we hear from The Sun that the film should be in cinemas before 2027 is done. And yes, that’s a while away, but we are talking about a film that’s not even in production yet.

“The writers’ rooms are being assembled in the hope of recouping their investment ASAP,” says an “insider” quoted by the paper.

Amazon just spent a billion dollars getting full creative control over the James Bond license, so it’s no wonder Jeff Bezos and co. want to see some results sooner rather than later.

Double-0 director

In other news, Alfonso Cuarón is front of the queue to direct the rebooted Bond. That can only be good news for the franchise — Cuarón is yet to make a dud feature film, and has put out some real classics including Children of Men, Y tu mama tambien and Roma.

The film will reportedly have a budget somewhere in the region of £250 million, making it the most expensive James Bond movie to date.

2021’s No Time to Die reportedly cost £214 million to make, though, so we’re not talking about a giant leap in the cash being poured into James Bond flicks.

According to Deadline, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are in talks with Amazon MGM to come onboard as producers, and this slots in pretty well with the suggestion Cuarón will direct.

David Heyman has worked with Cuarón before, on Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Pascal and Heyman are legit production veterans. Amy Pascal is known in particular for her work across the Spider-Man franchise while Heyman produced the Harry Potter films, the first two Paddington films, Barbie and many more.

While some James Bond fans are aghast 007's future is no longer in the hands of Barbara Broccoli, it sounds like some of the industry's best will be at the helm going forwards.

But what about that all-important casting?

According to the betting odds, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James are the favourites to become the next James Bond right now. But according to our readers, maybe Lucifer star Tom Ellis should be given a chance instead.