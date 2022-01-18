New Moon Knight trailer proves this will be one of Marvel’s best TV shows

A new Moon Knight trailer has arrived and it’s our best look yet at Oscar Isaac as the new Marvel superhero.

Taking a lot of its cues from DC rival Batman, complete with cape and cowl, Moon Knight is the latest Marvel TV series that sees former merc Marc Spector, who has dissociative identity disorder (DID), become the avatar for an Egyptian moon god.

It’s heady stuff and the new trailer shows Spector battling with his many different personalities and taking on the mantle of Moon Knight, complete with a stunning new costume.

So what do we find out about Spector in the trailer? Well, he’s a lover of the Rubik's Cube (a complex game of many sides, subtext fans), he’s having trouble distinguishing between his waking life and his dreams and he’s not who he thinks he is - which he finds out thanks to answering a Motorola Razr phone that’s hidden somewhere in the British Museum where he works, naturally in the Egyptian section.

This may mean that he, for some reason, decided to hide out in the UK around 2003 when the phone was released.

Embrace the chaos

Big bad Ethan Hawke makes an appearance as a mysterious cult-like leader called Arthur Harow who is tempting Isaac to “embrace the chaos”.

Like all good teasers this one keeps you guessing just how the Moon Knight series will play out. It looks like London plays a big part, but Egypt is also shown.

The official synopsis is as follows: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

"As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

The Moon Knight Disney+ release date is March 30, 2022.