New Indiana Jones game looks incredible - and comes with an FPS twist

Indy is back, but not in a movie. The first major trailer of the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game has been published online.

Our first impressions are Indy really looks like Harrison Ford in this game, and that veteran voice actor Troy Baker doesn’t half do a cracking job recreating that Indiana Jones charm.

The trailer was shown as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase on January 18. You can watch the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer below:

As you can tell from a watch of the trailer, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a predominantly first-person action adventure. And it looks like you can expect some puzzles, much like those of the movies.

It’s a little bit Tomb Raider, a little bit Uncharted. A little bit The Last of Us, minus any of the grim seriousness.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and PC, and it’s currently scheduled for release later this year.

The game is being developed by MachineGames, which made Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, most notably.

This may explain why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is played in first-person: all of the developer's games to date have been first-person shooters.

MachineGames’s initial trailer only offers little snippets of gameplay, but it look as though you may end up whipping enemies as often as shooting them in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The developer says it’s all about “putting you in the shoes of an iconic hero,” and that’s why we’ve ended up with the FPS-style first-person view.

“Since we are doing this mostly in first-person, you have the chance to truly become Indy,” says design director Jens Andersson.

The game is set between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, and features the classic Indy motifs of ruins exploring, Nazi punching and wise cracking. Can’t wait. This one passes the vibe check.