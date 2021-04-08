New Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer has a familiar, Baby Yoda-like surprise

With so many movies delayed right now, waiting for Covid-related restrictions to be over, it's hard to keep track of the big blockbuster movies waiting to be released.

One of these is Ghostbusters: Afterlife - which should have been released in July 2020 and had a teaser way back in January 2019 - and a new trailer has just landed and it features a familiar face.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man was the big bad in the first movie, conjured up because Ray couldn't keep his mind blank. While he was huge in the original movie, in this new film he's back - and he's multiplied and tiny! They are definitely going for the Baby Yoda-style cuteness with this one.

Paul Rudd stars in the teaser, he plays Mr. Grooberson, a teacher who teaches children related to the original ghostbusters and knows of their legacy. He's in a convenience store and a bag of marshmallows comes to life.

It's a nice hint to the original movie, even if the CGI is bang up to date, and it shows that there will be more than a few nods to the first films, with many of the original cast returning. It's been confirmed that it isn't related to the 2016 Ghostbusters movie, which is a shame as Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones were ace in that one.

This one is all about the grandkids, though, who move to a new town that starts having ghostly goings on. If this sounds a bit Strange Things to you, then it's about to get Stranger as Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things - is also in this movie, too.

As for the original movie connections, they aren't just on-screen but behind the camera. The director, Jason Reitman, is the son of the original director Ivan Reitman - apparently he has seen the movie and it made him cry! Given he's made Thank You For Smoking, Juno and Young Adult he's a director with a decent pedigree so we are interested to see what he does with this movie.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife should be in cinemas 12 November 2021.